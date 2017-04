According to a report from The Nation, the EFCC has identified the owner of the house where about $50m cash was recovered.



Reports say a former governor and other high-profile owners of apartments in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi have been invited for questioning.



This was after the EFCC discovered that some of the occupants of the Towers were involved in moving the cash into the controversial apartment 7B.



An EFCC source said detectives discovered that the 7B Apartment was bought in the name of a company allegedly owned by the wife of a senior government official.



"The more we investigate this $43.4m haul, the more we get fresh facts. It has become imperative to interact with some owners or tenants of apartments in the Towers," another source said.



"We have invited a former governor and other high-profile owners and tenants for interaction. It is just to ask a few questions on whether or not they were aware of such movement of cash.