Metro EFCC nabs gang for impersonating the commission, ICPC – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Office, has arrested three men in Uyo for impersonating the staff of the Commission.

EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Tuesday, said the men also impersonated officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other …

efcc.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LBTZbZ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top