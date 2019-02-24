The 10 officials entered INEC premises before 10:00 pm on Saturday night and sat under the canopy erected for the collation of Presidential results across the 20 local government areas of the state.
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have surfaced at the Lagos State Collation …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SmRavm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have surfaced at the Lagos State Collation …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SmRavm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]