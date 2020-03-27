EFCC returns $4, 040 to Brazilian victim of internet fraud - Daily Post Nigeria
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said it has returned $4,040 to one Debora Moreira, a Brazilian victim of internet fraud. It also said
dailypost.ng
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro Magu: Lockdown Won’t Abort Cases Against Patience Jonathan, 4 Ex-govs, Others - Vanguard Newspaper
|Metro News
|0
|Metro EFCC: We’re ready for immediate re-trial of Orji Kalu, others - Today Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro EFCC reacts as Supreme Court frees Orji Uzor Kalu - Daily Post
|Metro News
|1
|Metro NCDC team returns to Abuja as Yahaya Bello orders 14-days isolation – Legit Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Video: EFCC staff allegedly effects the arrest of the owner Of Star Shawarma over a N1600 problematic transaction in Makurdi, Benue State. – Insta...
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro Magu: Lockdown Won’t Abort Cases Against Patience Jonathan, 4 Ex-govs, Others - Vanguard Newspaper
|Metro EFCC: We’re ready for immediate re-trial of Orji Kalu, others - Today Nigeria News
|Metro EFCC reacts as Supreme Court frees Orji Uzor Kalu - Daily Post
|Metro NCDC team returns to Abuja as Yahaya Bello orders 14-days isolation – Legit Nigeria News
|Metro Video: EFCC staff allegedly effects the arrest of the owner Of Star Shawarma over a N1600 problematic transaction in Makurdi, Benue State. – Insta...