Metro EFCC To Arraign Saraki For Allegedly Diverting N12bn – Newtelegraph

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has accused former Senate President Bukola Saraki of diverting N12 billion from the treasury of the Kwara State Government illegally while he was governor of the state between 2003 and 2011.

The commission said the money was withdrawn in cash, the Punch …

