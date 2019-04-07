Politics EFCC Witness Reveals How Intercontinental Bank Wrote Off Billions Of Naira For Saraki, Father – Sahara Reporters

#1
A Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has been told how Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, and others took billions of naira in loans that were written off by Lai Alabi, Erasmus Akingbola’s successor as Managing Director of the defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc.

This revelation was made on …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2I9ua2z

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top