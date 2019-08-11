JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Eid-el-Kabir: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to shun divisive tendencies – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice made by the Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity of the nation as they celebrate Sallah.

Sanwo-Olu in his Sallah message on Saturday, said that “Eid al-Adha” became a symbolic …

sanwo.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MbxOKW

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top