Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice made by the Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity of the nation as they celebrate Sallah.Sanwo-Olu in his Sallah message on Saturday, said that “Eid al-Adha” became a symbolic …Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MbxOKW Get More Nigeria Political News