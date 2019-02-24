The PDP charges the INEC to immediately announce results as delivered from the polling units and declare the people’s candidate, atiku, the winner of the February 23 Presidential election.
Our position is predicated on clear and verifiable results across the nation, showing that Atiku is in clear lead both …
