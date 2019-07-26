JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Elections: How Nigeria can end electoral violence, thuggery – Jonathan – Daily Post Nigeria

Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has pointed out how Nigeria can end the electoral violence that has plagued the country for decades. He said the deployment of technology in the electoral process would serve as a means of ending electoral violence and political patronage of thugs. Jonathan …

President-Goodluck-Jonathan.jpg

