Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has pointed out how Nigeria can end the electoral violence that has plagued the country for decades. He said the deployment of technology in the electoral process would serve as a means of ending electoral violence and political patronage of thugs. Jonathan …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KiIHrl
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KiIHrl
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[164]