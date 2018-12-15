Gumel, a member of the caucus who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said the caucus would do everything possible to stop the move.
Sen. Abdullahi Gumel(APC-Jigawa) has said that the Senate Caucus …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2EiTYq9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Sen. Abdullahi Gumel(APC-Jigawa) has said that the Senate Caucus …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2EiTYq9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]