Metro End bandits’ attacks or they kill us all – Aisha Buhari – P.M. News

#1
Wife of Nigeria’s President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has challenged security agencies to quickly end banditry and other insecurity challenges in parts of the country.

Mrs Buhari who made the call on Saturday in Katsina while distributing relief materials to over 25,000 victims of bandits attacks, said …



Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2XqpXeQ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top