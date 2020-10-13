Metro #EndSARS: Inspector, two others killed in Lagos – New Telegraph


Chinedu Iroka

www.newtelegraphng.com

#EndSARS: Inspector, two others killed in Lagos - New Telegraph

Motorists, commuters stranded as protest ground Lagos Two officers shot, hospitalised Station vandalised lSanwo-Olu to meet Buhari over protesters’ demands Overhaul, restructure police, PDP tells govt FG’ll prosecute rights’ violators, says Osinbajo #EndSARS protest turned violence yesterday...
