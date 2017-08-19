Arsenal on Saturday lost their second game of the season to Stoke City by a lone goal. The Gunners fell behind in the second half when Jesse Rodriguez slotted into the bottom right corner after receiving a through ball from Berahino. Arsenal had a penalty appeal turned down and a Lacazette goal ruled out for offside. The Gunners also saw a lot of possession in the closing stages of the game but Stoke City threw many men behind the ball and defended compactly. The loss takes Arsenal to the 11th position on the log while Stoke City are now 13th.