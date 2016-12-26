Submit Post Advertise

Sports EPL: Full Fixtures of Boxing Day Matches

    The English Premier League continues today with interesting Boxing Day fixtures to look up to. See full match slating below:

    EPL PLAYERS.jpg

    Monday 26th December 2016

    Watford v Crystal Palace 12:30

    Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion 15:00

    Burnley v Middlesbrough 15:00

    Chelsea v Bournemouth 15:00

    Leicester City v Everton 15:00

    Manchester United v Sunderland 15:00

    Swansea City v West Ham United 15:00

    Hull City v Manchester City 17:15


    Tuesday 27th December 2016

    Liverpool v Stoke City 17:15


    Wednesday 28th December 2016

    Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur 19:45
     
