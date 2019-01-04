Sports EPL: Guardiola singles out one Man City player after victory over Liverpool – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has hailed Bernardo Silva’s performance in their dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool at the Etihad as “incredible”.

The 24-year-old Portugal international has emerged as a key player for City this season and was outstanding alongside Fernandinho in central midfield. Silva has started …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2CQdcSL

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top