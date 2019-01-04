Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has hailed Bernardo Silva’s performance in their dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool at the Etihad as “incredible”.
The 24-year-old Portugal international has emerged as a key player for City this season and was outstanding alongside Fernandinho in central midfield. Silva has started …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2CQdcSL
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 24-year-old Portugal international has emerged as a key player for City this season and was outstanding alongside Fernandinho in central midfield. Silva has started …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2CQdcSL
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[34]