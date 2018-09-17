Former Arsenal defender, Martin Keown has stated that Gunners ex-manager, Arsene Wenger and former Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson would have handled midfielder, Paul Pogba’s situation differently is the case with the current Red Devils coach, Jose Mourinho.
Keown expressed optimism that Wenger and Ferguson would …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NHK7A2
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Keown expressed optimism that Wenger and Ferguson would …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NHK7A2
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]