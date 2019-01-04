Sports EPL: Klopp angry with referee after Liverpool’s unbeaten run ends – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, has said Vincent Kompany should have been shown a red card, for a challenge on Mohamed Salah during Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Kompany was booked by referee Anthony Taylor just past the half hour mark, after lunging in on Salah following …



