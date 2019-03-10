Sports EPL: Manchester United’s squad to face Arsenal revealed [Full list] – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Ander Herrera will sit out Manchester United’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday, but Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic are back in the squad.

Herrera took part in training this week and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been hopeful that the midfielder would be available for the Premier League …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2O0otUJ

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top