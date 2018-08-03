Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Sports EPL: Manchester United vs Tottenham: Mourinho reveals why they lost 3-0 – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has said that the goals his team conceded in quick succession, is the reason why they lost 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night.

United controlled most of the first half, but failed to score, with Romelu Lukaku guilty of missing an …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2C1WdyG

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top