The six-man shortlist for the Professional Footballers’ Association, PFA, Player of the Year award has been revealed.
According to Liverpool’s official website, the list was released on Saturday afternoon. Liverpool stars, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, are in contention to win the PFA Players’ Player of …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2DmOg58
Get More Nigeria Sports News
According to Liverpool’s official website, the list was released on Saturday afternoon. Liverpool stars, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, are in contention to win the PFA Players’ Player of …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2DmOg58
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]