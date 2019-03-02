Sports EPL: Solskjaer hints at becoming Man Utd’s next manager – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has joked it will be “strange” if he does not get the Manchester United job permanently, after being involved in a promotional video for next season.

Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December, taking over on a caretaker basis, while the club carry out a …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2GWphZK

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[3]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top