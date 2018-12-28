Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, gave a passionate pep talk to his teammates, in the build-up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game in charge at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.
Pogba was stripped of the vice-captaincy by Jose Mourinho earlier this season, as the former United boss …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RmxdZ8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Pogba was stripped of the vice-captaincy by Jose Mourinho earlier this season, as the former United boss …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RmxdZ8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]