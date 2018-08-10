Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Sports EPL: Why Nabil Fekir didn’t join Chelsea this season despite agreeing personal terms – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Lyon President, Jean-Michel Aulas, has revealed why attacking midfielder, Nabil Fekir did not join Chelsea this season despite agreeing personal terms with the Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Recall that Fekir agreed personal terms with the Blues. According to Aulas, the West London club turned down an …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wrKe7Z

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top