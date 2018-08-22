Rabies vaccines hidden inside goat meat baits have been deployed in the first campaign to protect the Ethiopian wolf, Africa’s most endangered carnivore.
There are less than 500 of the wolves in the high mountains of Ethiopia and they are very vulnerable to infectious diseases from domestic dogs. …
Read more via The Guardian – https://ift.tt/2NbOu1Q
Get more World News
There are less than 500 of the wolves in the high mountains of Ethiopia and they are very vulnerable to infectious diseases from domestic dogs. …
Read more via The Guardian – https://ift.tt/2NbOu1Q
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[84]