Etisalat has denied reports that it has been taken over by a consortium of Nigerian banks. The firm's Head of Public Relations, Ms Oluseyi Osuntedo on Tuesday said talks were still ongoing between the banks and the company. “Discussions are going on; nobody is taking up the company. “It is not true that we are being picketed, whoever gave the information is not telling the truth,” she said. Reports had emerged early on today that the telecoms firm has been taken over by a consortium of banks for failing to pay a loan.