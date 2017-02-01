Submit Post Advertise

World European Union Labels Trump a 'Threat'

    The European Union has listed the administration of Donald Trump as key threat to the organization.

    President of the European Union, Donald Tusk in a letter sent to European leaders on Tuesday, wrote that factors such as Trump's ban on immigration, increased friendliness with Vladmir Putin, publicly blasting NATO and “worrying declarations by the new American administration all make our future highly unpredictable.”

    Other threats listed by the EU leader include, Russia, China, Terrorism and radical Islam.
     
