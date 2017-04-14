Inspector Precious Simango, a Zimbawean senior police officer and the police spokesperson of Bulawayo has made shocking claims that every man is a potential rapist. While reacting to Domestic and Sexual abuse in Zimbabwe, Simango told the Chronicle Newspaper that there is a high tendency of young girls getting raped if left alone with a male relative this Easter Holidays. 'We want to reiterate that every male is a potential rapist and as such we want to warn the public not to leave the girl child under the guardianship of male relatives. She also urged the youths not to take part in the act which is a punishable office. 'We also want to urge the youths not to indulge in activities that may endanger their lives.' However, police in Zimbabwe have profusely reported on rape cases of female sperm harvesters raping boys in the country.