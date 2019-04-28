Entertainment Ex Beauty Queen, Anna Banner Unfollows Baby Daddy, Flavour On Instagram – Nairaland

#1
One time most beautiful girl in Nigeria, Anna Banner has unfollowed her baby Daddy, Flavour Nabania on her social media handle, Instagram.

This may not be unconnected with the fact that the high life king, Flavour and Sandra Okagbue, mother of his two daughters have patched all the leaking holes between …



via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2XWG03P

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[93]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top