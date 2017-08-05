Chief Isaac Nduka Eya, the former Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigboand Egbe Evu Mbe of Umuitodo, Enugu Ezike, in Igbo Eze North LGA of Enugu State has been kidnapped along with his driver. According to the Enugu State Police Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebere Amaraizu, the former Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra State was abducted with his driver on Thursday, August 3, 2017 The abductors were said to have invaded Eya’s residence at the Independence Layout, Enugu and forcefully took him and his driver when the wife was not around. His wife, Prof Regina Eya said she was not at home when the gunmen struck but said that the kidnappers had called her and demanded a ransom of N15 million.