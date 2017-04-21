A former governorship candidate of the PDP in Niger state will soon be declared wanted by the EFCC. The politician, Kantigi Liman, who was the Commissioner for Local Government in Niger State, made a bid to become the governor of the state in 2015 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party but crashed out at the primary level. The EFCC has issued a last warning to him to make himself available for interrogation into how a certain N6bn came into his possession. According to reports, he is raking in over N33m in interest from the cash. “He is on the run and all efforts to track him down have been futile. The next option left for the Commission is to declare him wanted,” an official at the agency reportedly said. The EFCC said on Friday that it had traced an additional N2 billion to Liman and companies linked to him and would require to interrogate him urgently to determine how the money came into his accounts.