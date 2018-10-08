Former Minister of Environment, Chief John Omar Odey is dead.
Odey was also a spokesman to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. He died in the early hours of Sunday in a Dubai hospital...
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2y6tBQ4
