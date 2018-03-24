Do you know Senator Patrick Ani? Do you or do you not? Well, Fola Owolabi, a retired civil servant living in Ibadan, says he is looking for a hammer, a sledgehammer or, better still, a mattock with which to knock off the appellation “Distinguished Senator” from the name of the Third Republic lawmaker, who represented the Cross River South Senatorial District, on the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the Upper Chamber between 1991 and 1992. And, he is damn too serious about it
