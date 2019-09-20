Nigeria’s former Attorney-General, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has departed the United Arab Emirates for Nigeria, PREMIUM TIMES can report, after he was freed by the Interpol outpost in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.Mr Adoke left Dubai on Emirates Airlines Flight 785 which departed the Emirati commercial capital at 11:00 a.m. Dubai time (8: 00 a.m Nigerian time) and was estimated to arrive Abuja at 3:40 p.m. local time, according to sources familiar with his itinerary.The departure capped a five-week ordeal of Mr Adoke in Emirati detention. He was arrested by Interpol on November 11 after arriving in the UAE for medical check-up and summarily taken into custody.