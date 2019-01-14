The Sodje brothers made headlines a few days ago when it became known that they were found guilty and jailed for fraud in 2017.The brothers — Efe Sodje, 46, Stephen Sodje, 43, and Bright Sodje, 52 — were said to have siphoned off cash from their charity, Sodje Sports Foundation (SSF).They were alleged to have pocketed money raised at black-tie dinners, auctions, and charity football matches.