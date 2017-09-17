According to the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, South-East Governors have no powers to proscribe the activities of pro-Biafra groups in the zone. MASSOB's National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, described pro-Biafra groups as independent associations of people whose rights to self determination are backed by the United Nation’s Charter. “The governors said they will enforce the proscription, the only way they can do that is by using the shoot-on-sight approach which was started by the Buhari administration. In that case people will die. “The fact is that MASSOB was never registered under the Nigerian government; neither did we register under the Corporate Affairs Commission. “We are an independent organisation, we are freedom fighters — there is nowhere in the world where a self determination group is proscribed. “It (proscription) cannot stand; nobody can drive us away from our father’s land.”