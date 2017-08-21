An explosive device suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram militants has killed two people and injured three others along Damaturu - Biu road, Yobe State. A local vigilantee who gave his name as Modu told Dailytrust that the victims were cattle traders travelling to Gombe from Buni Yadi town where they attended a weekly Sunday market. He said the traders ran into the Boko Haram militants who opened fire on them about 4:45pm yesterday close to Azare village. "In an effort to escape, five of them stepped on the planted explosive device that went off, killing the two and injuring the three others. Some of the traders are still missing,” he said, adding that the attack was the first in the area in the past one year. “No such incident has happened in the whole Gujba and Gulani axis for at least one year," he said. A soldier confided in Daily Trust that security men on a road patrol had conveyed the victims to Damaturu Specialist Hospital. At the hospital, a staff who also spoke on condition of anonymity said two people had been confirmed dead. "The three people brought with injuries have been treated and referred to Federal Medical Centre Gombe on their relatives’ request," the staff said.