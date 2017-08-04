Submit Post Advertise

Metro Explosions Rock Maiduguri As Suicide Bombers Attack Hospital

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 4, 2017 at 9:25 AM. Views count: 26

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Two suicide bombers on Thursday reportedly attacked General Hospital at Molai on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Sahara Reporters is reporting.

    Loud explosion was heard in Maiduguri midnight and another two this morning, TVC Nigeria confirmed.

    exp.jpg

    Channels Television also gathered that the suicide bombers, a male and female, had attempted to gain entry into the General Hospital at Molai around 5:30 am.

    In the process, they blew themselves, with the loud explosion being heard in parts of Maiduguri.

    Details still sketchy but Boko haram terrorists have been terrorising Maiduguri, Borno state with lastest been an attack on oil workers in the state.
     
    RemmyAlex, Aug 4, 2017 at 9:25 AM
    #1



    Comments

  2. Oloche Moses Okwori

    Oloche Moses Okwori New Member

    Really sad. Boko Haram very much alive...
     
    Oloche Moses Okwori, Aug 4, 2017 at 10:02 AM
    #2