Whereas Professor Mahmood Yakubu, National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, appears upbeat about his innovations and moves to offer Nigerians free, fair and credible elections this year, the activities of politicians, activities that are way beyond his brief, may pour cold water on all his efforts if the multiple fronts of compromise being opened against INEC succeed......
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2sn9hHb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2sn9hHb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]