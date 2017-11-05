As part of efforts to reward its customers and the general public, Nigeria’s most affordable premium speakers brand, F&D Speakers, has held a three-week karaoke competition to deepen its relationship with its Nigerian consumers, culminating in a prize giving ceremony held on Sunday Octo 29 at Spar Nigeria, Ilupeju. F&D is Nigeria’s leading brand of budget-friendly audio experience equipment of the highest quality, with the most robust selection of speakers ranging from Sound Bars to Bluetooth speakers and Complete Home theatre speakers. During the promo which held at SPAR Shopping Mall Ilupeju over a period of 3 weekends, shoppers were treated to Karaoke music performances and instant gifts while the competition lasted. Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony on Sunday, Brand and Marketing Manager F&D Speakers, Mr. Anthony Onyemauwa, said the objective of the competition was to bring to life the rich audio experience of F&D speakers, as well as offer her consumers and the general public a premium opportunity to win instant prizes while feeding their passion for music. During the contest, shoppers and other members of the public were required to walk into the F&D Karaoke stand, and sing along to a song of their choice. Customer’s performance was recorded and posted on social media. The top 3 videos with the most engagement each week were announced every Saturday. The grand finale of the competition held last weekend which saw the emergence of more winners. One of them, Taiwo Taibee, who could not contain his excitement commended F&D Speakers for the promo, adding that his commitment to the brand was informed by the tested quality of the speakers. “I have been using F&D speakers for about two years now, and my experience so far has been quite wonderful. So, bumping into the karaoke competition last weekend was a pleasant surprise for me. I am very happy to win this speaker system, and I commend the F&D team for putting this contest together. Speaking further on the goal of the contest, Anthony added that the promo equally served as a curtain raiser to usher in the brand’s bumper promotions and experiential campaign slated to kick off at the coming 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair from Friday November 3rd, where customers would be treated to amazing deals, great discounts and instant gifts and memorabilia for patronage. “At F&D Speakers, we believe music and allied contents are meant to be thoroughly enjoyed taking into account great, quality sound and all the effects of a modern hi-fi system. “Our objective at F&D is to ensure that every Nigerian enjoys quality speakers at the most affordable cost. We believe customers don’t have to pay heavily to enjoy speakers of the highest quality, and that’s why we are committed to ensuring that we consistently offer not only the most affordable, quality speakers, but also the most durable set of speakers that allows our customers connect with the magical moments of their lives.”