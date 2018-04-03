Submit Post Advertise

World Facebook chief fires back at Apple boss – BBC News

Discussion in 'World News' started by stato, Apr 3, 2018 at 8:32 AM. Views count: 46

Tags:
  1. stato

    stato New Member Curators

    Mr Zuckerberg has seen shares in his company fall steeply since the start of the Cambridge Analytical scandal

    Facebook’s chief executive has defended his leadership following criticism from his counterpart at Apple.

    Mark Zuckerberg said it was "extremely glib" to suggest that because the public did not pay to use Facebook that it did not care about them.

    Last week, Apple’s Tim Cook said it was an "invasion of privacy" to traffic in users’ personal lives.


    zuckerberg.JPG


    Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2pZ2T7c

    Get more World News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Apr 3, 2018 at 10:47 AM
    stato, Apr 3, 2018 at 8:32 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Facebook chief fires
    1. stato
      World

      Facebook logs SMS texts and calls, users find as they delete accounts – the Guardian

      stato, Mar 27, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      468
      stato
      Mar 27, 2018
    2. stato
      World

      Elon Musk Deletes Telsa And SpaceX’s Facebook Pages – Nairaland

      stato, Mar 25, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      176
      stato
      Mar 25, 2018
    3. stato
      World

      For Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Data-Mining Crisis Creates Opportunity – Forbes – Entrepreneurs

      stato, Mar 22, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      50
      stato
      Mar 22, 2018
    4. stato
      World

      Cambridge Analytica: We Made Mistakes, Admits Facebook Chief Zuckerberg – BBC News

      stato, Mar 22, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      498
      stato
      Mar 22, 2018
    5. stato
      World

      Facebook; Cambridge Analytica; Elections in USA, Nigeria, Kenya #DeleteFacebook – MobilityArena

      stato, Mar 21, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      65
      stato
      Mar 21, 2018
    6. stato
      World

      How Facebook data helped Trump find his voters – Punch Newspapers

      stato, Mar 21, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      163
      stato
      Mar 21, 2018
    7. stato
      World

      Facebook’s high-profile head of security Alex Stamos is leaving after clashes with execs - Pulse.ng

      stato, Mar 20, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      353
      stato
      Mar 20, 2018

    Trending Posts

    BBNaija: Cee-C's Flashes Side Breasts In Braless Photos - Nairaland
    BBNaija: Cee-C's Flashes Side Breasts In Braless Photos - Nairaland
    Samguine Apr 2, 2018 at 2:19 PM 0 comments
    Reno Omokri Releases His Own Looters List, Amaechi, Fayemi, Kalu, Others Included - Linda Ikeji
    Reno Omokri Releases His Own Looters List, Amaechi, Fayemi, Kalu, Others Included - Linda Ikeji
    Samguine Apr 3, 2018 at 9:16 AM 1 comments
    Basketmouth's Wife, Elsie Okpocha Loses Third Baby - TunezMedia
    Basketmouth's Wife, Elsie Okpocha Loses Third Baby - TunezMedia
    Samguine Apr 2, 2018 at 7:34 PM 0 comments
    2019: Kanu Nwankwo To Run For President Of Nigeria - Goal
    2019: Kanu Nwankwo To Run For President Of Nigeria - Goal
    Samguine Apr 2, 2018 at 7:03 PM 0 comments
    Say Hello to Captain TBoss - Bella Naija News
    Say Hello to Captain TBoss - Bella Naija News
    Kayode Falayi Apr 2, 2018 at 4:52 PM 0 comments

    Comments