Mr Zuckerberg has seen shares in his company fall steeply since the start of the Cambridge Analytical scandal
Facebook’s chief executive has defended his leadership following criticism from his counterpart at Apple.
Mark Zuckerberg said it was "extremely glib" to suggest that because the public did not pay to use Facebook that it did not care about them.
Last week, Apple’s Tim Cook said it was an "invasion of privacy" to traffic in users’ personal lives.
