A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, has said that the practice of allocating crude oil blocks to individuals and International Oil Companies (IOCs) by the federal government is against the constitution of Nigeria, and should be stopped.
Falana, in this regards asked …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Yd1OsK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Falana, in this regards asked …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Yd1OsK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]