Submit Post Advertise

Sports Falconets Defeat Morocco, To Face South Africa

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Jamaz, Nov 19, 2017 at 7:37 AM. Views count: 73

Tags:
  1. Jamaz

    Jamaz New Member Curators

    Nigeria’s Women U-20 national football team, Falconets, have progressed to the final round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers after beating Morocco on 6-2 on aggregate.


    Goals from Gift Monday, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Charity Rueben gave the Falconets a 5-1 victory on Saturday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.


    The Moroccans put up a good fight and were still in contention before the half-time, but could not cope with the Nigerians who outplayed them totally after the restart.


    Coach Christopher Danjuma’s ladies now face South Africa in the final round of the qualifier, after they also beat Burundi 5-2 on aggregate.


    The tournament is scheduled to hold in August 2018 in France.


    Falconets have played in the World Cup final twice, losing to Germany on both occasions in 2010 and 2014 respectively.
     

    Attached Files:

    Jamaz, Nov 19, 2017 at 7:37 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Falconets Defeat Morocco
    1. kemi
      Sports

      NFF Sends Falconets Home With N10, 000 Transport Fare

      kemi, Nov 29, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,116
      kemi
      Nov 29, 2016
    2. kemi
      Sports

      Falconets Defender in Trauma, Hospitalised Over ‘Meagre, N10,000 NFF Paid on Return From World Cup

      kemi, Nov 25, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      360
      kemi
      Nov 25, 2016
    3. kemi
      Sports

      After Playing Without Underwear, Crashing Out of World Cup, Falconets Refuse To Leave Hotel

      kemi, Nov 24, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      951
      kemi
      Nov 24, 2016
    4. kemi
      Sports

      Falconets Played Japan Without Underwear [VIDEO]

      kemi, Nov 23, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      10,832
      kemi
      Nov 23, 2016
    5. kemi
      Sports

      Blame NFF For Falcons, Falconets Woes - Dalung

      kemi, Nov 21, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      373
      kemi
      Nov 21, 2016
    6. kemi
      Sports

      FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japanese Firepower Thrashes Nigeria Falconets 6-0

      kemi, Nov 13, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      983
      kemi
      Nov 13, 2016
    7. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      Falconets hand Tunisia a 4-0 defeat

      Chris Maduewesi, Dec 15, 2013, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      604
      Chris Maduewesi
      Dec 15, 2013

    Comments