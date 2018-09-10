An Indian family has reportedly called off a wedding over the bride’s addiction to WhatsApp.
The groom’s family considered the girl not too good for marriage, news agency ANI reported. According to Amroha Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, the groom’s family refused to hold the …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Mh9lQh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The groom’s family considered the girl not too good for marriage, news agency ANI reported. According to Amroha Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, the groom’s family refused to hold the …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Mh9lQh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]