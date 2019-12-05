Metro Man saved from jumping off Third Mainland Bridge – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Another tragedy was averted on Wednesday December 4, as operatives of the Rapid Response Squad stopped a man from jumping off the Third Mainland Bridge.

The man who was taken to Adekunle Police Station before his family was contacted, was talked into giving life another chance by the …

police saves.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2DOZ8c0

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top