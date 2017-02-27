A family of seven returning from church escaped death after a Nigerian Army truck rammed into their car on Saturday night in Calabar, Cross River State. According to one of the survivors, they were returning from a church service at Word Alive Church located at Anating by Atu street when their vehicle, a white coloured 2008 model Lexux RX33O SUV was hit by the green Toyota Hilux truck with license registration “ARMY 933” and somersaulted. There were 5 adults and two children in the vehicle at the time of the accident with all escaping unhurt or with minor injuries. Eyewitnesses say the passengers were removed by sympathizers with a few who sustained minor injuries taken to an undisclosed clinic for treatment. It is unclear if the soldier was hurt, as eyewitness say he fled the scene immediately with allegations he was on high speed at the point of collusion. See photos: