Submit Post Advertise

Politics Fani-Kayode is A Liar – Mama Taraba

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 11, 2017 at 1:02 PM. Views count: 142

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has accused a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, of telling lies against her.

    Fani-Kayode had in a series of tweets on Sunday alleged that Alhassan, who is in charge of the welfare of the rescued Chibok girls, had exposure to make about the role Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State played in the “Chibok scam.”

    Fani-Kayode’s tweets were quickly referenced by some Peoples Democratic Party supporters like Governor Ayodele Fayose’s aide, Lere Olayinka; and Deji Adeyanju.

    fanika.jpeg

    Alhassan in a tweet on her official Twitter handle advised Fani-Kayode to respect himself as a former minister.

    She said, “As a former minister of the Federal Republic, it is demeaning on your person to deliberately engage in peddling falsehood. I never said such.

    “You peddled falsehood. And that’s exactly what it is: lies and propaganda. Thank God the APC is cleaning up your mess.”

    Fani-Kayode has since deleted the tweets.
     
    RemmyAlex, Sep 11, 2017 at 1:02 PM
    #1



    Comments