Entertainment Fans of BBNaija housemates Seyi and Tacha reportedly clash in Lagos (video) – Legit.ng

#1
Each year, the BBNaija reality show has been able to occupy Nigerians as some of them even develop a cult-like following for the show and would do anything to express support for their preferred housemate.

Well, this year is not any different and fans even seem to have taken things a notch higher....


via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/30k4WIg

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[78]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top