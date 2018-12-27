Entertainment Fans React To “Burna Live” Concert – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
One of Nigeria’s biggest concerts, BurnaBoy Live, held yesterday the 26th of December, 2018 at the EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagoand it was all shades of lit.

Nigerians including those who thought that the N15 …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2Q48rIt

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top