One of Nigeria’s biggest concerts, BurnaBoy Live, held yesterday the 26th of December, 2018 at the EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagoand it was all shades of lit.
Nigerians including those who thought that the N15 …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2Q48rIt
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Nigerians including those who thought that the N15 …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2Q48rIt
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]