The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has arrived the Federal High Court in Lagos to begin his criminal trial. Mr Fayose, accompanied by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, arrived the court’s premises at about 8.30am amidst armed police officers.....
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2AlqRQD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2AlqRQD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[95]