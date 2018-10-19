Politics Fayose: EFCC Disowns ‘Magu Threat’ Tape In Circulation – Leadership Newspaper

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has disowned audio recording of a conversation currently circulating in the social media in which the acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, purportedly made comments to the effect that, nothing will happen peradventure Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, dies …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Pbdb2G

